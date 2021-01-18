Gevo’s (GEVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Noble Financial in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.25 target price on the energy company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. 1,104,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,782,609. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. Gevo has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $786.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter valued at $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

