Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,670,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 20,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,374 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.33. 9,361,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,531,280. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.67. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

