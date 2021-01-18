Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 274 ($3.58) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GLEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 241.90 ($3.16).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £36.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 242.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.75. Glencore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.10 ($3.75).

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

