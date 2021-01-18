GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Shares of GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) (CVE:GMN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.27. GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.28 million and a PE ratio of -6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27.

GobiMin Inc. (GMN.V) Company Profile (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Investment Business and Mining Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as in the provision of business and consultancy services.

