Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Down 14.5% in December

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,501,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,560. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

