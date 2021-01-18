Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,651.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $9,667.28 and approximately $3,651.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00124341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00246233 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,806.70 or 1.03456039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

