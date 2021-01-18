Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) Senior Officer Alessandro Premoli Sells 5,000 Shares

Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) Senior Officer Alessandro Premoli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.10, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,823,308.40.

XAU traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.19. 184,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$240.31 million and a P/E ratio of 111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 22.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Goldmoney Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$3.75.

Goldmoney Inc. (XAU.TO) (TSE:XAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

