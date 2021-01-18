Gossip Coin (GOSS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,843.60

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 117% higher against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $23,843.60 and $7.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

