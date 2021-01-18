Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded at Bank of America

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GPEAF. Morgan Stanley downgraded Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS GPEAF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

