Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$32.00

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.35.

Get Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) alerts:

TSE GWO traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,360. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 52-week low of C$18.88 and a 52-week high of C$35.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 21.55 and a quick ratio of 17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$528,345. Also, Director Arshil Jamal purchased 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$627,338.25.

About Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.