Great-West Lifeco’s (GWLIF) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.28. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.82.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

