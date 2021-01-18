Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Grubhub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Grubhub reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $493.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.24 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRUB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Grubhub stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.06. 64,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,080. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $260,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $29,854.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,854.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,059 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Grubhub by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Grubhub by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grubhub during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Grubhub during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

