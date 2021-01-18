GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Up 18.5% in December

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the December 15th total of 72,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GWGH opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $223.06 million, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of -0.14. GWG has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter. GWG had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GWG stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,342 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.39% of GWG worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

