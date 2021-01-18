Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $47.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.44 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $48.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,803 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,913,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $981,879.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,168.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,376 shares of company stock worth $7,728,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

