Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Hammerson stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. 76,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,200. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $17.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

