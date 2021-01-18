Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Hammerson stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. 76,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,200. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $17.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

