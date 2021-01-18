Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) (CVE:HAN) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) (CVE:HAN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.43. Hannan Metals Ltd. (HAN.V) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 14,501 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.31 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40.

Hannan Metals Ltd. Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

