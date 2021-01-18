Harold Andersen Buys 336 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Harold Andersen bought 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,619.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at C$395,549.41.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded down C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$34.86. The company had a trading volume of 841,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,035. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.20.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

