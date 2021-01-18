Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 94.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 20.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $97.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,069 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,215 shares of company stock worth $10,908,598. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

