Head-To-Head Analysis: Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.5% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aeon Global Health and American Shared Hospital Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aeon Global Health and American Shared Hospital Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.06 -$7.97 million N/A N/A American Shared Hospital Services $20.60 million 0.65 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

American Shared Hospital Services has higher revenue and earnings than Aeon Global Health.

Volatility and Risk

Aeon Global Health has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeon Global Health and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A American Shared Hospital Services -3.52% -2.03% -1.19%

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Aeon Global Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) systems that integrate imaging and detection components into an accelerator, which allows clinicians to plan treatment, verify positioning, and deliver treatment. In addition, the company offers financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. Further, it provides proton beam therapy equipment (PBRT) and services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of March 1, 2020, it operated 15 Gamma Knife units in 14 states of the United States and one in Lima, Peru. It also operates one PBRT system and one IGRT machine. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

