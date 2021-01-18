Head to Head Analysis: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) vs. Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FB Financial and Capital City Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $417.93 million 4.16 $83.81 million $2.83 13.02 Capital City Bank Group $165.89 million 2.58 $30.81 million $1.83 13.93

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. FB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 7.27% 12.36% 1.43% Capital City Bank Group 16.00% 9.74% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FB Financial and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33 Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

FB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential downside of 19.25%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.76%. Given Capital City Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital City Bank Group is more favorable than FB Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.2% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FB Financial has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FB Financial pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Capital City Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

FB Financial beats Capital City Bank Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides residential mortgage products and services through its bank branches and mortgage offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies. Further, the company offers investment services, including equities, mutual funds, bonds, tax-exempt municipals, and annuities; and money management consultation and insurance agency, as well as retirement plan advisory services. Additionally, it provides online and mobile banking, direct deposit, wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, remote capture, and cash management services. It operates 58 full-service bank branches and 9 other banking locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia; and 19 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in March 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of March 30, 2020, it had 57 banking offices and 81 ATMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

