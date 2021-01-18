Head-To-Head Contrast: Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) versus Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Broadband has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Broadband 1,375.63% 2.12% 1.81% Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Liberty Broadband shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Liberty Broadband and Promotora de Informaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Broadband 0 2 2 0 2.50 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus price target of $174.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Liberty Broadband’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Broadband is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Broadband and Promotora de Informaciones’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Broadband $14.86 million 1,808.97 $117.22 million $0.64 235.31 Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.72 -$204.17 million N/A N/A

Liberty Broadband has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Promotora de Informaciones.

Summary

Liberty Broadband beats Promotora de Informaciones on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system. It also provides Geospatial Insights, a location intelligence and data insights service for enterprises, research and consulting firms, financial institutions, and advertisers to understand, measure, and optimize the performance of businesses; benchmark performance against competitors; enhance customer experience; advertise to, and target existing and prospective customers; and measure the efficacy of advertising campaigns in driving real-world actions. The Charter segment offers subscription-based video services comprising video on demand, high definition television, and digital video recorder service; and local and long distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, call forwarding, and other voice services, as well as international calling services. It also provides Internet services, including an in-home Wi-Fi product that provides customers with high performance wireless routers; and a security suite that offers protection against computer viruses and spyware. In addition, this segment offers Internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity to cellular towers and office buildings, video entertainment, and business telephone services; advertising services on cable television networks and digital outlets; and regional sports networks and local sports, news, and community channels. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

