Head-To-Head Review: Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Duke Realty pays out 70.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Duke Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vornado Realty Trust and Duke Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 4 5 1 0 1.70 Duke Realty 0 3 8 0 2.73

Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.32%. Duke Realty has a consensus target price of $40.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Duke Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Duke Realty is more favorable than Vornado Realty Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Duke Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.92 billion 3.83 $3.15 billion $3.49 11.05 Duke Realty $973.76 million 14.86 $428.97 million $1.44 27.01

Vornado Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Duke Realty. Vornado Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Duke Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duke Realty has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Duke Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 21.78% 2.23% 0.79% Duke Realty 22.76% 4.30% 2.54%

Summary

Duke Realty beats Vornado Realty Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

