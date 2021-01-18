Hedget Price Hits $3.33 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Hedget token can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00009069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $5.84 million and $550,138.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedget has traded up 66% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00045258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00124341 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00075529 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00246233 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,806.70 or 1.03456039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.