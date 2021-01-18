HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €51.33 ($60.39).

ETR:HLE opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1 year high of €55.85 ($65.71). The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.98.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

