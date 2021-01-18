HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €58.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) has been given a €58.00 ($68.24) price target by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €51.08 ($60.10).

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €51.80 ($60.94) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a twelve month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of -10.92.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

