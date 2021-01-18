Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) Shares Gap Up to $253.00

Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $253.00, but opened at $269.00. Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 12,959 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £349.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 256.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 41,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £99,792.81 ($130,379.95).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

