Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) Insider Robert Watson Buys 10,000 Shares

Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) insider Robert Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of £101,700 ($132,871.70).

LON:HFG traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,085.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £834.14 million and a P/E ratio of 22.22. Hilton Food Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 711 ($9.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,352 ($17.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

