Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

