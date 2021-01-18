Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. 1,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

