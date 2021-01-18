Hive 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.17 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $55.93 million and $5.17 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hive has traded up 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001446 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000214 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00043016 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 416,225,063 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars.

