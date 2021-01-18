Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report $36.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.58 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $38.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $143.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.62 million to $143.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $143.29 million, with estimates ranging from $141.17 million to $145.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

HMLP opened at $16.23 on Monday. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

