Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) PT Raised to GBX 679 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 644 ($8.41).

Get Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) alerts:

LON HWDN traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 690.40 ($9.02). The stock had a trading volume of 467,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 680.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 606.95. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.15.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.