HSBC Downgrades Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) to Reduce

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ANNSF traded down $2.61 on Monday, hitting $165.74. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $194.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.82.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

