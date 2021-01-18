Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$9.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.44.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,000.

About Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.