Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €27.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.13 ($31.92).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

ETR BOSS opened at €26.46 ($31.13) on Monday. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.30.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.