Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €27.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2021


Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) received a €27.00 ($31.76) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.13 ($31.92).

ETR BOSS opened at €26.46 ($31.13) on Monday. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 12 month high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.30.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

