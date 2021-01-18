Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC) Shares Gap Down to $1.35

Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) (CVE:HOC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.24. Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 25,210 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of C$44.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Hunter Technology Corp. (HOC.V) Company Profile (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

