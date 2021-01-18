HUSD Reaches Market Cap of $282.09 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $282.09 million and $51.81 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00059671 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.92 or 0.00555268 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005602 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00042341 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.43 or 0.03895129 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016216 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013033 BTC.
HUSD Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “
Buying and Selling HUSD
HUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
