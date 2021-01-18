Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Down 14.3% in December

Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,100 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 388,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huttig Building Products stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.56% of Huttig Building Products as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBP opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. Huttig Building Products has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

