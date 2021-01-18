Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) Given a €486.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €486.00 ($571.76) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on shares of Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) alerts:

Shares of HYQ opened at €545.00 ($641.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 147.70. Hypoport SE has a 1 year low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a 1 year high of €580.00 ($682.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €496.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €469.04.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.