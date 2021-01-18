iA Financial’s (IAFNF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of iA Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAFNF traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.85. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.