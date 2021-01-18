IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX stock opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.48.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

