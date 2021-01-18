Iconic Labs Plc (ICON.L) (LON:ICON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Iconic Labs Plc (ICON.L) (LON:ICON) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 2813801322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £2.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

About Iconic Labs Plc (ICON.L) (LON:ICON)

Iconic Labs Plc provides consulting and agency services. The company offers advisory services to clients on their businesses; and delivers campaigns, as well as provides creative services to its clients. Its activities include monthly insights, content creation and distribution, post campaign analysis, and combining with online media brands.

