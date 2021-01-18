IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,750 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,326,000 after acquiring an additional 135,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $93.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.11. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

