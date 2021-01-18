IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAB. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Wabtec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Wabtec by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $81.90 on Monday. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $84.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.20.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $3,085,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,772.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

