IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Black Knight by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. KCG started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

