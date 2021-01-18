IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,622 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $142.53 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,075,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.27.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.