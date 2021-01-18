IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,915 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 23,211.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 304,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Omnicom Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.