IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 641 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $318.20 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

