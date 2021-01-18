IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 943 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 469,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,763,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,994,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $83,443,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 63.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,707 in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $300.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.50. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on W. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

