IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 148.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 180,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 47,217 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.